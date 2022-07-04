Lima Area Concert Band entertains the crowd at the SSS

One local group makes sure that everyone is patriotic mood at the Star-Spangled Spectacular before the fireworks light up the sky. The Lima Area Concert Band has been providing entertainment for the SSS for half a dozen years. The 60-musician-strong band performed the works of John Phillips Sousa and some more classical pieces. This is the first time that the band has been able to play in Faurot Park for the 4th of July since the pandemic hit and the members were ready to bring the concert back to the park.
“Well, it's just getting back into the swing of things being out playing in the community. Which we haven’t been able to do much of and it makes us feel good to be able to play music for the Lima community,” says John Hill, conductor of the Lima Area Concert Band. “It’s sad that we had to miss the last two years. But really happy to be back here and doing some great music.”
The Lima Area Concert Band is kicking off a busy July. In a couple of weeks, the group will be performing at the Summer Moon Fest in Wapakoneta, and then on July 23rd, they will be taking the stage of the Lima Civic Center for their "Stage Door Canteen" concert. For more information log on to www.limaareaconcertband.org.
