Lima City Council Delays Voting on Resolutions & Ordinances to Tuesday, August 8th, 2023

LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Lima City Council is preparing for a busy special meeting Tuesday night.
First, Council will perform a third and final reading on a resolution formally expressing their opposition to the proposed supermajority rule amendment on State Issue 1. Thereafter, Council will vote on ordinances whether to permit Mayor Sharetta Smith to enter a contract with Mercy Health St. Rita's on the construction of a new childcare facility as well as authorizing Mayor Smith to pursue an agreement with the Lima City School Board of Education for matters concerning the Lima Community Aquatic Center. Additionally, Council will vote on the creation of the Lima Aquatic Center Capital projects fund and whether the city will move to pursue a natural gas aggregation program similar to the electric aggregation program passed on the May ballot. Originally, Council was scheduled to vote on these items at Monday night's regular meeting; however, only five councilors were present. At the end of Monday night's meeting, Council President John Nixon explained why voting Monday night was not possible.
"Lima City Council requires a two-thirds affirmative vote to pass any ordinance or resolution, and that means there has to be six of the eight of us here to reach that two-thirds. We only have five, which is, I believe, just what we need to have a quorum in order to conduct this business," says John Nixon, President, Lima City Council.
Lima City Council will reconvene Tuesday night at 8 pm in Council Chambers.