Lima City School students hold pep rally for local law enforcement

Lima area law enforcement got a special ending to National Law Enforcement Week.
A small group of students from all the buildings in the Lima City School district came together to say thank you to all of the law enforcement with a pep rally. The students made signs and cheered on the Lima Police, Allen County Sheriff's Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Park Rangers, and the hospitals' campus officers. The Heritage show choir also performed during the pep rally.
For Lima Police Chief Kevin Martin, the pep rally was a perfect way to end not only Law Enforcement week, but for officers and the students to show appreciation for each other. Martin will be retiring in a few days, and he wanted to leave the students with the message that they should look for an officer if there is trouble.
“Events like this are important because kids need to understand that we are here for them,” says Martin. “If they are in trouble, they, if they need help, we want them to run to us. We don’t want them to be afraid of us and run away and make matter worse for them. These are great opportunities to interact in a positive way with the young people and build that trust and relationship which frankly will live well beyond today.”
Besides the pep rally, each of the elementary schools gave the officers some treats to take back for their fellow officers to enjoy.
