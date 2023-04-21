Lima City Schools Host International Resource Fair for English Learning Development Program Students & Families

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima City Schools hosted an International Resource Fair on Friday for non-English speaking students and their families.
The resource fair gave the 43 students and 30 families involved in the English Learning Development Program a night of games, food, prizes, and community bonding. Friday night also offered an opportunity to students and families to connect with community resources, such as the Language Tutoring Academy and the Ohio Migrant Education Center, for students to help in their journey to becoming proficient in English. However, that journey to reaching proficiency can be a difficult one, so school officials want to connect these families with as many resources as possible through this fair.
"They arrive with nothing. I mean, they need clothes; they need food, and they need services, especially health services. So, it's very important that they know where they can go to get those," says Jeanette Weaver, EL Teacher, Lima City Schools.
"When we enroll our students, we need to make sure all the paperwork, medical, and everything is done. So, we make sure they have their vaccinations; we make sure they have their physicals. Health helps with education, so we try to help with that," says Emmarie Rolon-Colon, District Bilingual Liaison, Lima City Schools.
If you are interested in Lima City Schools' English Learning Development Program, visit the Lima City Schools website, click the "Programs" tab, and then click "English Language Services."