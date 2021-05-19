Lima City Schools offering Summer Lunch Program for area children and teens

With the end of school just days away the Lima City Schools are gearing up for their summer lunch program.
Starting June 1st, they will be serving free meals to any child 18 years and under. You don’t have to be a Lima City School District student. Some locations will serve hot meals in the school and others will be pick-up only meals. The program is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture to make sure the children are getting at least one meal for the day.
Valarie Bodine is the Lima City School Summer Lunch Program Coordinator and had this to say, “I feel it’s very important our community really needs this extra food for our children and I think that they would enjoy helping those they see each day.”
Independence, Liberty, Heritage, and Unity will serve hot meals Mondays through Thursdays from 11 am to 12:30 pm. North and Freedom will have pick-up only meals on Mondays and Wednesdays. Again, it starts June 1st.