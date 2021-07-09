Lima Family YMCA holds golf outing to raise money for youth programs

The Lima Family YMCA held a golf outing on Friday in order to raise money for youth activities.

The golf outing was held at the Hidden Creek Golf Club in Lima. Members from the YMCA as well as other organizations played a round of golf, all to support youth scholarships, programs, and activities at the YMCA.

The golf outing is now in its 25th year, a fact that organizers say shows the commitment to improving youth activities and programs.

An awards ceremony and dinner was held after the golf outing. 

Born and raised in Cleveland but excited to call Lima home! Have a story idea? Email me at ssingh@wlio.com.