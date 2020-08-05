Lima man accused of raping a teenage girl in Van Wert County

A Lima man has been indicted in Van Wert County for alleged sexual crimes against a teenage girl.
25-year-old Nicholas Tarbet has been indicted on one count of rape, two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and one count of gross sexual imposition. Tarbet pleaded not guilty to all charges during his arraignment. The indictment states these acts allegedly happened between October of 2019 to January of this year. It states the victim was 15-year-old when the first incident occurred. And it is suspected that Tarbet knew the victim could not resist due to having a mental or physical condition. His bond was set at $50,000. Tarbet has a pretrial Aug. 19.