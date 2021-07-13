Lima man accused of strangling woman arraigned in court Tuesday

A Lima man is facing a felonious assault charge after an incident at a Dollar General.
On July 9th, Lima Police responded to a call at 310 North Jameson Street at the Dollar General for an argument that had turned violent.
Police say the suspect took the victim to the ground and strangled her until she lost consciousness, fleeing the scene afterward. The suspect, 48-year-old George Crisp from Lima was found on Calumet St. at a family member’s house.
Crisp was arraigned by video in Lima Municipal Court on Tuesday, where a cash surety bond was set at $200,000. A preliminary hearing is now scheduled for July 19th.