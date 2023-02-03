Lima man in critical condition following early morning shooting

LIMA,OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department is looking for a suspect responsible for leaving a Lima man hospitalized with gunshot wounds early Friday morning. At 12:39 am, Lima police got calls about a shooting in the 300 block of W. Grand Ave. They found 21-year-old Djuan McLaruin at the corner of W. Grand Ave. and N. McDonel St. with multiple gunshot wounds.
McLaruin was taken to the hospital where, as of Friday afternoon, he was listed in critical condition. There are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-8767 or Lima Police Detectives at 419-227-4444.
Media Release from Lima Police Department 2-3-2023
On Friday, February 3, 2023, at approximately 12:39 am, Officers from the Lima Police Department responded to the 300 Blk. of W Grand Ave., in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a subject at the corner of W Grand Ave. and N McDonel St., suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as Djuan McLaruin, 21 years old of Lima, Ohio. Djuan was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition. There are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact Detective Matt Boss at 419 221-5156, Detective Matt Woodworth at 419 221-5293, Det. Sgt. Jason Garlock at 419 221-5291, the Lima Police Department at 419 227-4444 or Lima / Allen County Crime Stoppers at 419 229-7867.
