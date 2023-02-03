Lima man in critical condition following early morning shooting

LIMA,OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department is looking for a suspect responsible for leaving a Lima man hospitalized with gunshot wounds early Friday morning. At 12:39 am, Lima police got calls about a shooting in the 300 block of W. Grand Ave. They found 21-year-old Djuan McLaruin at the corner of W. Grand Ave. and N. McDonel St. with multiple gunshot wounds.

McLaruin was taken to the hospital where, as of Friday afternoon, he was listed in critical condition. There are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-8767 or Lima Police Detectives at 419-227-4444.

