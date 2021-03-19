Lima Mayoral Candidate Joshua Hayes receives suspension on chiropractic license

A Lima mayoral candidate has received a suspension for his chiropractic license.
Dr. Joshua Hayes announced his run for the open mayor position back in July of 2020. He joins the race for the position against Autumn Swanson, Sharetta Smith, and Elizabeth Hardesty.
A document obtained by Your Hometown Stations from the Ohio State Chiropractic Board shows that Hayes received a suspension on his license in Mid-Late February.
According to the document, Hayes has received a one-year suspension with six months stayed for multiple violation counts, which include providing acupuncture without a license and failing to report arrests. Hayes has also received a $5,000 fine.
The document further elaborates that Hayes performed dry needling on two patients without the education, training, and experience to perform the service, and without a valid certificate to practice acupuncture issued by the board.
Hayes also faced a count of failing to maintain treatment records for seven separate patients.
The last three counts against Hayes state that the mayoral candidate failed to report three separate arrests.
All three arrests were handled by Lima Municipal Court. The first arrest occurred on or about January 30th, 2019, where Hayes was arrested for Driving Under Suspension. The second arrest occurred on or about April 8th, 2019 where he was arrested for Lane Straddling and Distracted Driving. The final arrest occurred on or about February 3rd, 2020 where Hayes was arrested for possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
The Ohio State Chiropractic Board states that the details listed above constitute a violation of the Probationary Terms of Hayes' Consent Agreement in multiple ORC sections.
Hayes is also currently serving a five-year probation on his license for a previous offense. The document states that Hayes on or about June 21st, 2018 had his license placed on five years probation retroactive to November 13th, 2017 for his conviction of Possession, Not Small Amount Marijuana, a felony of the fifth degree, in Otter Tail County District Court of Minnesota.
A 2018 consent agreement between Hayes and the Ohio State Chiropractic Board shows that Hayes admitted to the board that he plead guilty to and was convicted of the charge in Minnesota Court.
The six months stayed that the candidate received on his one-year suspension is pending Hayes' completion of thirty-six hours of continuing education on the topic of clinical documentation in the practice of chiropractic.
Your Hometown Stations has reached out to Dr. Joshua Hayes for comment on this story.