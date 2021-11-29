Lima Police Department looking for information on strong-arm car thief suspect

The Lima Police Detectives needs your help catch a man who stole two vehicles Monday, injuring one of the owners.
Around noon, officers were sent to the area of Cable Road and Latham Avenue for the reports of a strong-armed robbery. The suspect fled the area in a white Chevy Impala, heading south on Cable and possibly east on Allentown Road. The search is on for both the vehicle and the suspect. If you have any information about either you are asked to call the Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444 or Detective Matt Boss at 419-221-5156.
