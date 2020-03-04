Lima police tasked with investigating third shooting in a week

This makes three shootings already in a week. This one critically injuring another man. 29-year-old Justin Williams is in serious, but stable condition after taking multiple gunshots to his back.
Just before midnight on Tuesday, Williams was shot outside his West Wayne Street home. As he was exiting his car, someone came up behind him and fired six shots, three of them hitting him.
And Williams isn’t the only one battling after being shot this week. On March 1, about 6:20 in the evening, 27-year-old Deandre Hines was shot multiple times. He also is in serious but stable condition.
"There were two people in a vehicle--sitting in a vehicle in the 700 block of East Eureka," said Sgt. Jason Garlock, detective at LPD. "And Deandre Hines was in the front seat passenger when an assailant approached the rear of the vehicle and fired multiple rounds into the vehicle. We believe they were directed at Mr. Hines at that time. He was struck twice."
Also on Feb. 29, a shooting occurred outside Harry’s Hideaway around 10:30 at night. An argument that started inside escalated outside resulting in 39-year-old Stephen Snyder being shot in the leg. Police have issued a warrant for Oliver Jackson Jr. in that case.
Garlock weighs in on his level of concern that people are turning to gun violence to solve their issues.
"It’s extremely high," Garlock said. "And it seems, obviously with 2020 beginning that we’ve had a rash of these. It’s extremely concerning for the police department and the Lima general public."
Garlock doesn’t believe any of these shootings are connected, more so a string of senseless crimes.
Four people have already died from gun violence in Lima in the first 2 months. Dan Jackson was shot behind Pappy’s bar after closing time. Terrell McGraw, Devontae Upshaw, and Timothy White were all killed in a shooting at Levels Lounge.
The Lima Police Department asks anyone with information on any of the shootings to contact them.