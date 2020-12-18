Lima releases plan to add sidewalks near Faurot Park

The City of Lima has released plans to add almost two miles of sidewalk by Faurot Park.
Their plan says that they intend to improve pedestrian facilities in the city by adding sidewalks that extend down Spencerville Rd. to N. Shore Dr. The five-foot-wide sidewalk will be placed mainly on the north side of the roads, and will connect surrounding residential areas with business, parks, schools, community centers, and churches.
Though the city doesn’t plan on starting the project within the next year, they’ve opened the floor to questions from the community.
Kirk Niemeyer, the city engineer in Lima says, “We’re getting the word out now, we’re looking for any comments on the project. We’re still in the process of developing plans but we expect to begin construction in 2022.”
The project also includes improvements to signage, curbs, and driveway aprons as needed.