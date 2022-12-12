Lima Rotary Club announces name of amphitheater stage and hints opening weekend act

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local family with long-time business ties in Lima-Allen County is once again giving back to the community.

Lima Rotary Club announces name of amphitheater stage and hints opening weekend act

It was announced today at the Lima Rotary that the stage at the Greater Lima Region Amphitheater will be known as the "Pangle Pavilion". Howard Pangle bought his first grocery in 1924 and his family has continued in the business world with many different opportunities. The Kriegel-Pangle family continues to make significant contributions to the Lima region.

Lima Rotary Club announces name of amphitheater stage and hints opening weekend act

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.