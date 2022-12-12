Lima Rotary Club announces name of amphitheater stage and hints opening weekend act

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local family with long-time business ties in Lima-Allen County is once again giving back to the community.
It was announced today at the Lima Rotary that the stage at the Greater Lima Region Amphitheater will be known as the "Pangle Pavilion". Howard Pangle bought his first grocery in 1924 and his family has continued in the business world with many different opportunities. The Kriegel-Pangle family continues to make significant contributions to the Lima region.
"It started out with Shirley and Skip's grandfather Howard in 1927. And they've worked famously for 99 years and we've had several wonderful giving opportunities to the Lima community," commented Dave Kriegel, chairman and CEO of Kriegel Holding Company.
Construction on the amphitheater is on schedule with phase one being completed in January. Phase two is the landscaping which is set to begin in the spring. A soft opening is planned in July with a grand opening scheduled for the first weekend in August.
"We have a huge country star coming that's all over Sirius XM that we can't wait to announce that who'd already signed. That will be the first week in August and that will be a Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday event. We have all kinds of things planned. Allen Lima Leadership is part of that, quite a few of the arts, we are just putting that group together to really make a fun festival for the community that whole first week in August," said Tracie Sanchez, project chair.
Sanchez says they will announce more about the opening weekend as details are firmed up.
