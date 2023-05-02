Press Release from the Lima Rotary Club: Lima, OH - The Lima Rotary Club holds its Spring Blood Clinic on Saturday, May 6 from 6:30am-9:30am at Senior Citizen Services, 3400 W. Elm Street. Hundreds of people attend the clinic each year to receive low-cost blood screenings from Lima Memorial Laboratory Services which include: thyroid, prostate, diabetes, vitamin d, hepatitis c, uric acid, iron and COVID-19. Proceeds benefit the Lima Rotary Foundation which disperses the funds to non profit organizations in the Lima community and globally.
The registration form may be downloaded from LimaRotary.com under the “Forms” tab.
Lima Memorial’s expert team of phlebotomists will be providing the blood draws for the event.