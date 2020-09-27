Lincoln Ridge Farms becomes major hot spot for all things Fall

If Fall happens to be your favorite season, then we might have found your new favorite place. Convoy has one of the largest Fall festivals in the area.
It’s called the Fall Mums & Pumpkin Festival, but it’s so much more than that.
For over 30 years, Lincoln Ridge Farms has given the area an experience like no other. From the moment you step on the farm, you enter a world of Fall festivities that will keep the kids excited the whole trip.
“I’m excited about the haunted house because it’s spooky,” says Olivia Neuenschware with her sister Sutton. They were at the festival with their family on Sunday.
Eliana and Chloe Kelley, another pair of sisters at the farm share what they're excited for too.
“The hayride, and everything. Like, everything,” says Eliana.
“Mine is riding the cars,” says Chloe.
You might find yourself cheering on a pig race, ascending down jumbo slides, or even bouncing on the great pumpkin jumps! And of course Lincoln Farms has a giant pumpkin patch to pick out that perfect pumpkin to carve.
Eliana and Chloe already knew what they were carving before they even got their pumpkins.
“I really want to carve a puppy one because I love puppies,” says Eliana.
Chloe continued, “And I want to do a kitty one because I love kitties.”
Just as much as the visitors enjoy their day on the farm, the owners say that it brings them joy seeing everyone having fun.
Jeff Thomas, a partial owner of Lincoln Ridge Farms says, “One word: it’s being humbled. Almost to the point where you’re getting goosebumps on your arms. I just love to see kids having fun, that’s what it’s about.”
The festival runs every weekend through the end of October. Find Lincoln Ridge Farms on Facebook for more details.