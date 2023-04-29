Live at the Lab and Homies Productions bring music and arts event to downtown Lima

Lima, OH (45805)

Today

Overcast with showers and thundershowers at times. Breezy. High 53F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph..

Tonight

Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 39F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.