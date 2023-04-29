Live at the Lab and Homies Productions bring music and arts event to downtown Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lab hosted their first "Downtown Get Down" to give people a fun night out right in downtown Lima.
Homies Productions and Live at the Lab teamed up to host a music and arts festival. The event had multiple bands and DJs from places like Akron and all the way to Pittsburgh, art vendors set up next door, and there were other activities like a tie-dye station.
Organizers wanted to give the people of Lima somewhere to have a good time and listen to live music with their friends without having to drive to another city like Columbus.
"It's our first one, we hope though to make this an annual event. It's really a proof-of-concept event here, so if we have good success this year, we hope to bring it back and to build off of it and to make something that we're all proud of," said Josh Unterbrink, one of the directors of Homies Productions.
Organizers also add that there really is more to do in Lima than people think, and they recommend checking out online community calendars.