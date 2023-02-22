Local Christians kick off Lenten season during Ash Wednesday services

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Christians around the world gathered at churches for Ash Wednesday services.
Ash Wednesday kicks off the 40 days of Lent leading up to Easter, commemorating the 40 days Jesus fasted in the desert and resisted temptation. Churchgoers at St. Charles in Lima were marked with ashes on their foreheads to symbolize repentance. Those who observe Lent often give up certain foods and activities to draw closer to God. Father Kent Kaufman says it's also a time to think less of ourselves and open our hearts to those in need.
"We want to be God's presence in the world today. We want to be that same love that Christ showed to us to be that love now alive in our world so you know it's just opening our hearts and our very lives and all that we are, all that we care about in response to each other," stated Father Kent Kaufman, St. Charles Catholic Church.
Students brought a spirit of giving to the service by donating canned goods for their soup kitchen.