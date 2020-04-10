Local greenhouse still set to open with new protocol

With the weather slowly warming up, it could be the perfect opportunity to get out of the house and back into your flowerbeds and gardens.
Kayla's Greenhouse in Lima falls under the category of agriculture, so it is considered an essential business. They are still set to open on Monday the 13th. However, drastic changes to the protocol have been made. While in-house shopping is still available at the greenhouse, the number of those allowed inside will be limited to 40. The first hour of their business day will be for the at-risk population, and curbside pick-up is available.
Owner Kayla Dahlinghaus says the logistics are still being finalized, but she wants everyone to feel comfortable when they visit the greenhouse.
She also wants customers to know, “You may just have to be a little patient if we are busy. If you have to wait at the front door to come in, it’s all for your benefit too. We are just trying to make it a safe place for everybody.”
And she hopes to be able to provide some normalcy in the public's lives during this uncertain time.
She explains, “You know plants is something that they can get outside and enjoy all summer long, so if this does drag out then at least they can escape to their yard or patio. And it’s a healthy hobby and I think that’s what people need right now.”
Kayla's Greenhouse will open Monday morning at nine. For more information, you can visit their Facebook page.