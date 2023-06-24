Local Rolling Thunder Chapter raises money to feed veterans in honor of POW and MIA

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local organization held a charity event on Saturday to collect food and money to support hungry veterans in our area.
The 4th Annual "Feed the Need" benefit hosted by Rolling Thunder OH Chapter 10 raised $1,250 and non-perishable food items to donate to the Veterans Food Pantry. The event is held in honor of prisoners of war and soldiers who went missing in action.
Multiple displays were set up showing photos and names of MIA and POW servicemen from all over Ohio, many of them from Lima. Rolling Thunder regularly raises money to help veterans, all while spreading awareness of just how many soldiers still need to be recovered.
"Rolling Thunder's mission is to bring to light and educate people that we still have over 81,000 people still not home, and most Americans, they don't know that. It's our job to inform people 'Hey, we still have these people we haven't brought home yet." Let's fight, let's push for our government to get with the other governments to be able to bring them home,'" said Jon Hicks, the president of Rolling Thunder OH Chapter 10.
Though many of their members do ride, Rolling Thunder is not a motorcycle club. The club and all of their events are open to everyone, with or without a bike.