Lima, OH (WLIO) - Two people were shot and taken to the hospital Wednesday night, and the police are looking for tips about the people responsible.
The Lima Police Department is reporting that both victims were found suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital for treatment. Police got the shooting call at 409 Orena Avenue around 10:15 Wednesday night. Detectives learned that four shots were fired into the rear of the home. There are no suspects in custody at this time.
Detectives are speaking with witnesses and gathering information. If you have information about the shooting call Crime Stoppers 419-229-7867 or LPD detectives 419-227-4444.
Updated Media Release from Lima Police Department:On Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 at approximately 10:15 pm, Officers from the Lima Police Department responded to a shooting at 409 Orena Ave. Upon arrival officers located two subjects suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were identified as Lonnie Funches, 40 years old of Lima and Lakesha Durr, 51 years old of Lima. Both victims were transported to a local hospital by paramedics with non-life threatening injuries. Detectives responded to the scene and learned four shots were fired into the rear of the residence striking the victims who were inside the house at the time. Detectives are currently following up on all leads and information gathered. There are no suspects at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact Lima / Allen County Crime Stoppers at 419 229-7867, Detective Sean Neidemire at 419 221-5295 or the Lima Police Department at 419 227-4444.
