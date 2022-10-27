Orena Shooting

Lima, OH (WLIO) - Two people were shot and taken to the hospital Wednesday night, and the police are looking for tips about the people responsible.

The Lima Police Department is reporting that both victims were found suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital for treatment. Police got the shooting call at 409 Orena Avenue around 10:15 Wednesday night. Detectives learned that four shots were fired into the rear of the home. There are no suspects in custody at this time.

