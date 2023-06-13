June 13, 2023 Press Release from the Delphos Police Department: The Delphos Police Department received 399 calls for service for the month of May. The following is a partial list of calls handled for the month of May and do not include traffic crashes, traffic citations and ect.
The police department has a large number of bicycles that have been located or turned in. If you are missing a bicycle, please come to the police department and describe the bicycle you are missing, and we will get it back to you.
On 5-1-2023 officers were asked to assist in searching for a vehicle involved in a hit/skip accident.
On 5-1-2023 officers were sent to the Area of Maple and W. 2nd St, to look for two suspicious males.
On 5-1-2023 a male called to report that a female started a fraudulent go fund me account to help him out but he did not receive all of the proceeds.
On 5-2-2023 officers were sent to the 100 block of S. Franklin St, to investigate an alarm activation.
On 5-2-2023 officers assisted in a child custody dispute in the 1000 block of N. Canal St.
On 5-3-2023 officers were dispatched to the 900 block of E. 5th St, to investigate an alarm activation.
On 5-3-2023 officers were sent to investigate an abandoned 911 call in the 900 block of Moening St.
On 5-3-2023 officers spoke with a female in the 600 block of S. Jefferson St, who reported someone withdrew money from her account.
On 5-3-2023 a female called the police department to report a verbal altercation with another female.
On 5-4-2023 a male called the police department to report that his brother was making threats towards him.
On 5-4-2023 officers were sent to the 700 block of Ambrose Dr, to investigate an alarm activation.
On 5-4-2023 a female called the police department to report that an item that belonged to her son was missing.
On 5-5-2023 a female called the police department from a business stating that they no longer wanted a family member of an employee on their property.
On 5-5-2023 officers were sent to the 1000 block of Lima Ave, for a male and female in a verbal altercation.
On 5-5-2023 a female called the police department to report that her father had taken social security checks issued to her when she was a juvenile.
On 5-5-2023 officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of E. 5th St, for a stolen motor vehicle complaint. Officers gathered the information for the vehicle and entered it into a law enforcement database as stolen. The following morning the vehicle was located in Lima.
On 5-6-2023 officers responded to the 900 block of E. 5th St, for a disturbance involving customers inside a business.
On 5-6-2023 a male called the police department to report his juvenile son being unruly.
On 5-6-2023 a female called the police department to report her juvenile daughter being unruly.
On 5-7-2023 officers were sent to the 200 block of Clime St, for a group of males fighting.
On 5-7-2023 officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Superior St, for a male threatening to harm himself.
On 5-8-2023 officers responded to the 24000 block of Pohlman Rd, to investigate an abandoned 911 call.
On 5-8-2023 officers were sent to the 400 block of Dewey St, to investigate an abandoned 911 call.
On 5-9-2023 officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Superior St, for a Domestic Disturbance.
On 5-9-2023 officers assisted the Bailiff for Lima Municipal Court in a forcible eviction in the 300 block of S. Main St.
On 5-9-2023 a male came to the police department to report that a co-worker was following him try to cause a disturbance.
On 5-9-2023 officers were sent to the 300 block of S. Main St, for a Domestic Disturbance. A female there was transported to the hospital by EMS for a mental evaluation.
On 5-9-2023 officers were dispatched to Stadium Park in reference to a male threatening others with a knife after a verbal disagreement.
On 5-9-2023 officers responded to the 900 block of S. Bredeick St, for an altercation between neighbors.
On 5-9-2023 officers were sent to a residence on E. 8th St, for a Domestic Disturbance.
On 5-10-2023 a male called the police department to report an item stolen from his property in the 800 block of Skinner St.
On 5-10-2023 officers responded to the 100 block of W. Cleveland St, for a disturbance.
On 5-10-2023 a female called requesting that officers check her residence due to believing someone was possibly trying to break in. Nothing was found at the residence.
On 5-10-2023 officers were sent to the 1000 block of Lima Ave. for a complaint of a female causing a disturbance.
On 5-11-2023 officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. 2nd St, to investigate an abandoned 911 call.
On 5-11-2023 officers met with a male in the 300 block of S. Main St, who was threatening to harm himself. The male was transported to the hospital for a mental evaluation.
On 5-12-2023 a male called the police department to report that he was assaulted by another male in the 200 block of N. Jefferson St.
On 5-12-2023 officers were sent to the 1000 block of Lima Ave, in reference to a Domestic Disturbance.
On 5-12-2023 officers responded to the 700 block of W. 2nd St, for a Domestic Disturbance.
On 5-12-2023 officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Lima Ave, for a disturbance.
On 5-13-2023 officers spoke with a female in the 400 block of Suthoff St, who stated that a package was missing from her residence.
On 5-13-2023 a female contacted the police department to report that her husband was threatening to harm himself.
On 5-13-2023 officers were sent to the 1100 block of Marsh Ave, for a disturbance.
On 5-13-2023 a female called the police department to report that her daughter was missing. A short time later the juvenile was located.
On 5-13-2023 officers were dispatched to the 700 block of W. 2nd St, for a Domestic Disturbance.
On 5-13-2023 officers returned to the 1100 block of Marsh Ave, for an ongoing Disturbance.
On 5-14-2023 officers were sent to a residence in the 700 block of W. 2nd St, for a loud music complaint.
On 5-14-2023 officers responded to the 100 block of E. 12th St, for a Domestic Disturbance.
On 5-15-2023 officers were dispatched to Stadium Park for power lines down. Officers arrived and found that a dump truck had struck an overhead line on N. Main St, causing damage to multiple power poles.
On 5-15-2023 a female called the police department to report that her son used her credit card to purchase more items than she authorized him to.
On 5-15-2023 officers spoke with a female who reported that she loaned her vehicle to a friend, and it has not been returned.
On 5-15-2023 a female called the police department to report an altercation between two males and two females on Dickman Ave.
On 5-16-2023 a female requested assistance from officers in retrieving an item that was taken from her by a male after she gave him a ride.
On 5-16-2023 a female called the police department in reference to her daughter being assaulted by her boyfriend.
On 5-17-2023 a female called the police department to report that a male threatened her with a baseball bat after a road rage incident.
On 5-18-2023 officers were sent to the 800 block of Skinner St, for a report of a female fighting with her daughter.
On 5-18-2023 a male came to the police department to file a report. The male stated that he was the victim of a scam and lost more than $2000.00.
On 5-18-2023 officers responded to the 400 block of W. Clime St, for a Domestic Disturbance.
On 5-19-2023 a female contacted officers in reference to an unwanted guest at her residence.
On 5-19-2023 officers were sent to do a well being check on a male possibly having suicidal thoughts.
On 5-20-2023 a female came to the police department to report a sexual assault. The case was turned over to the Detective Bureau.
On 5-21-2023 officers spoke with a male in the 400 block of W. Clime St, who wanted to report damage done to his yard by his soon to be ex-wife.
On 5-21-2023 officers were made aware of an active warrant out of Van Wert County for Dravone Wannemacher, of Delphos. Wannemacher was located and taken into custody.
On 5-21-2023 officers were sent to the 200 block of W. Clime St, for a male threatening another male to fight.
On 5-21-2023 officers responded to the 800 block of N. Main St. after receiving a complaint of an unwanted guest at the residence.
On 5-22-2023 officers responded to the 500 block of S. Canal St, for a Domestic Disturbance.
On 5-22-2023 officers were sent to a residence in the 200 block of W. Clime St. in reference to a dispute over personal property.
On 5-22-2023 officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. 6th St, for a report of a Domestic Disturbance.
On 5-22-2023 officers were dispatched to the 700 block of W. 2nd St, for a Domestic Disturbance. A male at the residence, Aaron Deffenbaugh, was taken into custody for Domestic Violence.
On 5-22-2023 officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of W. 7th St, for a Domestic Disturbance. A male at the residence had fled prior to officers’ arrival. An arrest warrant was obtained and the male, Ray Legge, was taken into custody of 5-23-2023 for Domestic Violence.
On 5-23-2023 a female called the police department to report that a male whom she has a protection order against was in violation of that order.
On 5-24-2023 officers took a report at Jefferson Middle School in reference to a subject breaking a window overnight.
On 5-24-2023 a female came to the police department to report a sexual assault. The case was turned over to the Detective Bureau.
On 5-26-2023 an employee at a bank contacted the police department to report a male customer passing bad checks.
On 5-26-2023 a male contacted the police department to report that his employer downloaded an app to bug his phone.
On 5-27-2023 a male called the police department to report that he loaned his vehicle to a friend, and she has not returned it.
On 5-27-2023 officers were sent to a residence in the 200 block of Cherry St, for a disturbance.
On 5-27-2023 officers were sent to the 600 block of W. 7th St, for a loud music complaint.
On 5-28-2023 officers were sent to the 200 block of Monroe St, for as loud music complaint.
On 5-28-2023 a male called to report that his wife had left their residence and was making statements to harm herself.
On 5-28-2023 a male came to the police department to report that his bicycle was stolen.
On 5-28-2023 a female reported that her son came to her residence in the 400 block of S. Peirce St, and kicked a hole in the wall after an argument.
On 5-28-2023 officers were sent to the 600 block of N. Washington St, multiple times for a complaint of loud music. The homeowner there was given a warning to keep it down or be cited.
On 5-29-2023 officers were sent to the 900 block of Craig Ave, for an attempted Breaking and Entering.
On 5-29-2023 officers responded to the 500 block of N. Peirce St, for a suspicious person. Officers arrived and located a juvenile that was intoxicated. The juvenile had previously been attempting to enter a residence on Craig Ave. The juvenile is facing charges in juvenile court for underage consumption.
On 5-30-2023 a female contacted the police department to report damage done to her residence in the 400 block of E. 9th St.
On 5-31-2023 a female called the police department to report two females trying to break into her residence.