Mayor Smith visits the Seventh Ward to kick off this year's Walking the Wards

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith kicks off her weekly visits to Lima neighborhoods for the second year of the city's Walking the Wards program.

The program serves as an opportunity for the mayor to connect with community members and look at each neighborhood for city service-related issues. Residents and businesses in each ward, are encouraged to share their thoughts and concerns. This afternoon Mayor Smith began her first walk of 2023 in the city of Lima's Seventh Ward.

"We can make improvements to different things that are occurring. Whether that is filling up potholes, or whether that is looking at houses that may be a nuisance, but also looking to see what's positive in the community. Are there patterns of use or zoning that's working for a particular area, as well? So, I'm excited to kick it off today, here at Lima Lumber in the Seventh Ward," explained Mayor Sharetta Smith, City of Lima.

Walking the Wards with Mayor Smith will continue throughout the spring.

