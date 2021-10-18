McNeal gets two years in prison for summer knife attack

A Lima man gets two years in prison for his part in a knife attack that happened this past summer.

Antonio McNeal pleaded guilty to a felonious assault charge in September. According to police, the stabbing incident happened on July 9, 2021. McNeal and his co-defendant Jamar Burns went to confront Patrick Deal about some money that he owed McNeal.

McNeal admitted he brought two knives with him and gave one to Burns. But McNeal says he was surprised when Burns snuck up behind the parked car that Deal was in and cut him multiple times. Deal was taken to the hospital for treatment for injuries to his chest and hands. McNeal says he was sorry for want happened.

Jamar Burns will be sentenced for his role in the stabbing next month.

