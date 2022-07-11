Medical emergency may have led to fatal crash in Celina

A medical emergency may have been the cause of a car crash this morning on the south side of Celina.
According the Celina Police Department, just before 7 a.m., an officer fueling up at a gas station saw a vehicle traveling around 50 miles per hour down South Main Street. The vehicle then proceed to run a red light and drive into a concrete barrier along Grand Lake, a flag pole, utility pole, and into another vehicle.
The driver, 62-year-old Jeffrey Buschor of Celina was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the other vehicle that was struck had minor injuries and refused treatment. Both vehicles are total losses, the crash remains under investigation.
07/11/2022 Press Release from the Celina Police Department:This morning at about 6:59 AM an injury crash reported on S. Main St., south of Lakeshore Dr., near the lighthouse. Just prior to the crash a Celina PD officer was fueling a patrol car at the Shell station near Logan St. The officer observed a white, 2020 Lincoln sedan accelerate rapidly to what appeared to be a speed over 50 MPH. The Lincoln failed to stop for a red light as it crossed Logan St., still southbound. The Lincoln failed to negotiate the curve, went left of center and struck a concrete barrier along the lake. It then struck a flag pole, a light pole and another flag pole before driving head-on into a black 2009 Ford F-150 pickup truck before coming to rest.
The driver of the Lincoln was identified as 62 year old Jeffrey Buschor of Celina. It appeared he may have had a medical emergency. He was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver of the Ford pickup truck was identified as 36 year old Keith Beyke of St. Henry. Mr. Beyke refused treatment at the scene for apparent minor injuries. Both vehicles were a total loss. The crash remains under investigation.
The staff of the Celina Police Dept. would like to extend their deepest sympathies to the family of Jeff Buschor.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.