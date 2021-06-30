Meeting held to discuss central dispatch center with Shawnee Township leaders

A meeting was held at the Allen County commissioners office to discuss the benefits of a central dispatch center for Shawnee Township.
A project for a central dispatch center would house all Allen County city and township fire and police departments, in order to create a faster process between when someone calls 911 to when a unit is dispatched to their location.
On Wednesday, Shawnee Township leaders, such as a trustee, police chief, and fire chief, met with the Allen County Sheriff's Office and the Allen County Commissioners on the central dispatch center.
After learning more about the project, Shawnee Township will have to make a decision if they would like to participate.
The center would not be located at the Allen County Sheriff's Office, instead, it will be located off-site and will run by a board of selected members.