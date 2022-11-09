Sunny. High 69F. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph..
Updated: November 9, 2022 @ 5:16 pm
Mercer County
Mercer County Commission
David Buschur (R) - 15,095
Don Holtvoigt (D) - 2,426
Marion Local School District -Renewal, 9 mills tax levy for emergency requirements for district for 5 years
For - 1,184 Against - 404
Mercer County Health District - Additional, 0.55 mill tax levy for current expenses for 5 years
For - 8,041 Against - 9,031
Mercer County Board of DD - Renewal, 2.42 mills tax levy for operating expenses for 6 years
For - 12,256 Against - 5,019
Mercer County Detention Facility - Continue to collect 0.5% sales and use tax for current expenses for 10 years
For - 9,525 Against - 7,632
Van Wert County
Van Wert Commissioners
Thad Lichtensteiger (R) - 7,233
Kyle Gehres (non-party) - 2,617
Van Wert City - Looking to switch from partisan to nonpartisan elections
For - 1,949 Against - 1,028
Convoy Village -National gas aggregation
For - 239 Against - 102
Middle Point Village - National gas aggregation
For - 106 Against - 60
Willshire Village - Renewal, 1.9 mills tax levy for current expenses for 5 years
For - 59 Against - 52
Willshire Township - Replacement, 1 mill tax levy for current expenses for 5 years
For - 312 Against - 203
Vantage Career Center - Renewal, 0.8 mill tax levy for current expenses for 5 years
For - 7,310 Against - 2,447
Tully Township (excluding village of Convoy) - Renewal, 1.3 mills for fire protection for 5 years
For - 312 Against - 97
