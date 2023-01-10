Press Release from Mercer Health:Mercer Health utilizes nearly 700 units of blood on an annual basis for patients requiring transfusions to replace blood loss from surgical procedures, accidents or treatments for certain diagnoses. Mercer Health thanks the community for continuing to support local blood drives and is pleased to announce a new partnership with Community Blood Center (CBC), a regional blood bank providing blood products to 30 partner hospitals and health centers in western Ohio and eastern Indiana.
The partnership includes a new schedule of monthly community blood drives at Mercer Health’s Mercer County Community Hospital and a rotation of community blood drives every two months at Mercer Health’s Community Medical Center in Celina. CBC blood drives at Mercer Health will be held every third Tuesday of the month from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Mercer Health’s Blood Bank, located within Mercer County Community Hospital, will be solely supplied by blood collected at Community Blood Center blood drives. Mindy Kremer, VP of Development, Marketing and Community Relations at Mercer Health states, “Our community has a history of being generous blood donors. We encourage donors to consider giving at local blood drives sponsored by Community Blood Center as this will ensure our inventory stays replenished as Community Blood Center is the sole blood supplier for Mercer Health.”
Donors can make an appointment to donate at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220 or use the Donor Time app. For more information about Community Blood Center visit www.GivingBlood.org.
Upcoming blood drives at Mercer County Community Hospital are scheduled for:
· Tuesday, January 17th
· Tuesday, February 21st
· Tuesday, March 21st
· Tuesday, April 18th
· Tuesday, May 16th
· Tuesday, June 20th
Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.