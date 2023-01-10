Donating Blood Generic
Press Release from Mercer Health: Mercer Health utilizes nearly 700 units of blood on an annual basis for patients requiring transfusions to replace blood loss from surgical procedures, accidents or treatments for certain diagnoses.  Mercer Health thanks the community for continuing to support local blood drives and is pleased to announce a new partnership with Community Blood Center (CBC), a regional blood bank providing blood products to 30 partner hospitals and health centers in western Ohio and eastern Indiana. 

The partnership includes a new schedule of monthly community blood drives at Mercer Health’s Mercer County Community Hospital and a rotation of community blood drives every two months at Mercer Health’s Community Medical Center in Celina.  CBC blood drives at Mercer Health will be held every third Tuesday of the month from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

