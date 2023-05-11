Mercy Health's "Wellness and Wine" educates women about diseases affecting the brain

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Mercy Health-St. Rita's created a fun, relaxing, atmosphere to teach women about their own health.
Thursday evening's "Wellness and Wine" panel brought four experts to talk about brain health. The informal style session covered topics like Alzheimer's, dementia, and strokes.
For women, some diseases can present with different symptoms than they would in men, and women can be more likely to suffer from certain conditions as well. Educating the community is an important part of Mercy Health's mission, and they hope everyone who attended can put what they've learned to good use.
"Specifically around brain health, we're worried about ourselves, but we also find ourselves as the caretakers for our parents and our children, we're that sandwich generation. So we're learning what we can do to take care of ourselves and for those whom we love," said Beth Keehn, Director of Government and Community Affairs for Mercy Health-St. Rita's.
Cheryl Callahan, who came out to "Wellness and Wine" for the first time, knows from experience how important it is to educate as many people as possible about potential health issues.
"It started a long time ago when my dad had colon cancer and they decided they were going to talk to people about what my dad had. So my mom always had the mindset that the more people you talk about, the more information you get. When I saw this about women's health I just figured that was a way to get more information, things we don't talk about, things we may not know," Callahan said.
Mercy Health-St. Rita's hosts "Wellness and Wine" several times a year. If you are interested in attending the next event, keep an eye on their website and Facebook page.