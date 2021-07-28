Media Release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office 7/28/21 -
Mercer County Sheriff, Jeff Grey reports that the HIT Team (Heroin Interdiction Team) conducted a detail on Tuesday (July 27th, 2021). The HIT Team focused on individuals and locations that have been reported in using, selling and transporting narcotics. The HIT Team is made up of members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Celina Police Department and Coldwater Police Department.
The HIT Team made 11 traffic stops and issued 5 traffic citations. The HIT Team also made 8 arrest and served one search warrant on a residence.
Arrested were the following people.
- Amanda K Hatfield 42 years of age, of 402 S Main Street Celina, Ohio. Hatfield was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine a Felony of the fifth degree. Her bond was set at $50,000.00 subject to 10%.
- Amber G Archer 36 years of age, of 640 North Street Celina, Ohio. Archer was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine a Felony of the fifth degree. Her bond was also set at $50,000.00 subject to 10%.
- Christopher A Boop 40 years of age, of 319 Haller Street Lima, Ohio. Boop was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine a Felony of the fifth degree. His bond was also set at $50,000.00 subject to 10%.
- Corey W Miller 39 years of age, of 101 Ada Ave Celina, Ohio. Miller was arrested for OVI a Misdemeanor of the first degree. He was released after his arrest.
- Lati Hiram 37 years of age, of 1440 Meadowview Drive Apt 6 Celina, Ohio. Hiram was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine a Felony of the fifth degree. His bond was set at $50,000.00 subject to 10%.
- Elaine N Trigo 38 years of age, of 440 Touvelle Street Lot 4 Celina, Ohio. Trigo was arrested for Contributing to the Delinquency of Minor and Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments, both Misdemeanors of the first degree, her bond is $2,000.00 on each charge, both subject to 10%.
- Melinda L Sawmiller 58 years of age, of 440 Touvelle Street Lot 4 Celina, Ohio. Sawmiller was arrested for Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor a Misdemeanor of the first degree. Her bond was $2,000.00 subject to 10%, she posted bond later in the evening.
- Corbin M Houser 20 years of age, of 5506 Johnston Road Celina, Ohio. Houser was arrested for Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor a Misdemeanor of the first degree. His bond was set at $2,000.00 subject to 10%. He posted bond later in the evening.
There was also one vehicle towed from a traffic stop that had suspected stolen items inside. That vehicle was secured and deputies/officers will be applying for a search warrant on the vehicle today (7-28-2021). There is also a juvenile suspect involved in one of the cases of possession of Methamphetamines and that case will be sent to the Mercer County Prosecutors Office for review of charges.
Members of the HIT Team were assisted by the Mercer County Prosecutors Office in applying for a search warrant last evening, they will also be reviewing all of the above arrests for any additional charges. Also assisting was the Mercer County Job and Family Services in placing the juvenile. Celina Municipal Court Judge Kathryn Speelman had set the bond on the possession cases.
Sheriff Grey and Celina Police Chief Tom Wale remind citizens to continue to call their local law enforcement with drug tips. Grey and Wale stated that these tips help their deputies/officers focus on people and houses where suspected drug activity occurs.