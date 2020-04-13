National Guard members get a delicious thank you from Fat Kid BBQ

Another Lima business has found a way to say thank you to some of those serving on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.
Fat Kid Barbecue pulled into the West Ohio Food Bank to feed the roughly three dozen National Guard members serving there. Fat Kid Barbecue's owner said he owed a friend some food, but that friend suggested he use that food to feed the National Guard instead. And both of them loved the idea. So for lunch, they all got a country-style rib dinner. A few friends and distributors chipped in to make the whole thing happen. The National Guard was activated to Ohio food banks back on March 23 for at least 30 days.
"You know, they're the front lines of this along with the first responders and doctors and nurses," Dan Carnes said, owner and pitmaster of Fat Kid Barbecue. "And you know, it means a lot to come out here and take care of them. You know, they're away from their families and everything at this time. You know, a good meal every now and again is definitely a plus."
Among those that helped out were CNM Foods, Superior Wholesale Distributors, Cisco, and Pony Keg.