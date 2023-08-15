Neighbors Helping Neighbors program builds new wheelchair ramp for a Lima woman

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima woman received a new ramp for her front door thanks to Lima Sixth Ward Councilman Derry Glenn's "Neighbors Helping Neighbors" program.
Janice Wilson has been in a wheelchair for eight years, and her previous ramp had become rundown, but her sister knew of "Neighbors Helping Neighbors" so they contacted Glenn. Through the donations of others and the work of Mr. Installer's contractor, she is now able to leave her house with more ease.
"I was proud of it because I couldn't do it. I didn't have the money to do it, nothing, so I called him up, brother Glenn, and he came out and looked at it. He said we can help you, and I thank God," said Janice M. Wilson
"This is the happiest day of my life here when I see her smiling, she's happy, and, you know, that she's getting out of her house now, you know, because her ramp was pretty bad off, that we came out to help out," said Derry Glenn.
Anyone who wants to support the program can mail donations to the Lima Community Foundation, Account Number 157. The address is 101 North Elizabeth Street, Suite 506, Lima, Ohio, 45801