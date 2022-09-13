Officer Dominic Francis Honored at Bluffton Van Buren Soccer Game3.jpg

BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO)- Tuesday's soccer game between the Bluffton and Van Buren High School boys soccer teams honored fallen Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis.

Officer Dominic Francis Honored at Bluffton Van Buren Soccer Game2.jpg

Before the game, a special ceremony and coin toss was held to remember the life of Officer Francis. Additionally, special jerseys were made for both soccer teams to display remembrance of Francis' life. Officers from the Bluffton Police Department received donations from the public that will go toward the construction of a permanent fallen officers memorial for the three Bluffton police officers who have fallen during the line of duty. Following the ceremony, we caught up with Bluffton Police Department Lieutenant Matt Oglesbee on why this special memorial ceremony means so much to the Bluffton community.

Officer Dominic Francis Honored at Bluffton Van Buren Soccer Game.jpg

