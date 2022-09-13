BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO)- Tuesday's soccer game between the Bluffton and Van Buren High School boys soccer teams honored fallen Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis.
Before the game, a special ceremony and coin toss was held to remember the life of Officer Francis. Additionally, special jerseys were made for both soccer teams to display remembrance of Francis' life. Officers from the Bluffton Police Department received donations from the public that will go toward the construction of a permanent fallen officers memorial for the three Bluffton police officers who have fallen during the line of duty. Following the ceremony, we caught up with Bluffton Police Department Lieutenant Matt Oglesbee on why this special memorial ceremony means so much to the Bluffton community.
"It's nice to bring people together and honor in memory of Officer Francis. Dom was an integral part of our department and was very involved in our community and the Cory-Rawson Schools and their communities as well. So, to just remember him and his impact he had and the legacy he left in the area. It's important to do things like that just in his honor and memory," says Matt Oglesbee, Lieutenant, Bluffton Police Department.
Officer Francis was killed in the line of duty back on March 31st, 2022. If you would like to make a donation for the construction of the fallen officers memorial in Bluffton, you can visit the Bluffton Police Department, deliver your donation, and specify that it is for the memorial.