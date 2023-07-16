Ohio Polka Boosters dancing club celebrates 50th anniversary

KALIDA, OH (WLIO) - A polka music club based in Kalida hit the dance floor to celebrate their 50th anniversary on Sunday.
Formed in 1973, The Ohio Polka Boosters come together several times a year to enjoy music, get a workout dancing, and make new friends who share their love of polka.
On top of regularly scheduled dances throughout the year, the group also performs at events like the Hamler Summer Fest.
Though membership declined during the height of COVID, the club is now back to well over 100 members. Many have been involved for decades, some since the beginning of the 70s.
"You meet all kinds of people and happy people, they love their polkas, waltzes, square dances, all that," said Mark Hahn, president of Ohio Polka Boosters.
"It's the rhythm of the music, people dancing, everybody having a great time, people visiting with one another. You just look forward to these afternoons. We only have 20-25% of the music is polka. We have waltzes and country and all that other stuff. But there's a misnomer that it's strictly going to be all polka music," said Jim Hitchings, who has been a member for 40 years and served as club president in the past.
Their next dance will be Monday, September 4th, from 3pm to 7pm at the Knights of Columbus in Kalida. You can join the Ohio Polka Boosters Facebook group to stay up to date on upcoming dances.