Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol:COLUMBUS - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging motorists to drive sober. During the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which runs from August 17 to September 5, troopers will focus enforcement efforts on removing impaired drivers from Ohio’s roadways.
Motorists can do their part in keeping the roadways safe by following all traffic laws, never driving impaired and always designating a sober driver. In 2021, there were 13,762 OVI-related crashes, which resulted in 720 deaths and 8,201 injuries.
“Every time an impaired driver takes to the road, they put innocent lives at risk,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “When you plan ahead to ensure you have a safe and sober driver, you are directly playing an important role in the safety of everyone on Ohio’s roadways.”
Of those OVI-related crashes, 57 percent of at-fault drivers were between 21 and 39 years old, while 72 percent were male. In 2021, troopers arrested 18,600 drivers for OVI.
“Your safety on our roads is our number one priority,” added Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “We remain dedicated to removing motorists who are driving impaired.”
Motorists are encouraged to dial #677 to report impaired drivers and drug activity to the Patrol.
Additional information on OVI-related crashes is available on the Ohio Statistics and Analytics for Traffic Safety (OSTATS) dashboard and the Patrol’s OVI Dashboard at the following links: