Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: COLUMBUS - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging motorists to drive sober. During the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which runs from August 17 to September 5, troopers will focus enforcement efforts on removing impaired drivers from Ohio’s roadways.

Motorists can do their part in keeping the roadways safe by following all traffic laws, never driving impaired and always designating a sober driver. In 2021, there were 13,762 OVI-related crashes, which resulted in 720 deaths and 8,201 injuries.

