Ohio's only other recorded total eclipse was back in the time of Tecumseh

HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Ohio has only experienced one total solar eclipse, known as "Tecumseh's Eclipse", back in 1806.
This event coincided with Tecumseh's efforts to unite Native American tribes against settlers' invasion of their territory. Tecumseh used his knowledge of the impending eclipse to establish his and his brothers, the prophets', positions in the political arena of the newly formed state of Ohio.
Almost 118 years later, Ohio is set to witness its second total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. To educate people about this event, Ohio University astronomy professor Tom O'Grady delivered a guest lecture at the Hancock Historical Museum aimed at helping people understand the significance of a total eclipse.
"The eclipse in 2017 was a total eclipse for people who lived along a narrow path between Oregon and South Carolina. But, in Ohio, it was a partial eclipse. A pretty good partial eclipse, but it doesn't get dark out when there's a partial eclipse, and you can not see the outer atmosphere of the sun, which is known as a corona. This time, it'll be a total eclipse here in Findlay and in parts of Ohio," explained Tom O'Grady, lecturer.
