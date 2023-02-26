One arrested in police pursuit in Findlay Saturday night

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - One man is in custody after a 7-mile police pursuit in Findlay late Saturday night. According to a press release, just before midnight, the Findlay Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle striking multiple other vehicles in a parking lot at Brew-U on Main Street.
An officer attempted to stop the driver, later identified as 26-year-old Sonny Harper, but he fled to County Road 99 and onto I-75. Harper exited onto State Route 613, stopped his vehicle, and was apprehended.
Harper is being held at the Hancock County Justice Center on charges of Felony Fleeing and Eluding and OVI.