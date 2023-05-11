Press Release from Ohio Northern University: ADA, Ohio - For the third consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report placed Ohio Northern University’s Pettit College of Law in the top 25% of law schools throughout the nation for trial advocacy, coming in at No. 47.
The ranking tied ONU with 11 other elite institutions such as George Washington University, the University of Notre Dame and William & Mary Law School.
ONU Law also moved up in overall rankings, which places it in a higher tier than a year ago, at No. 146.
Law schools were evaluated on a number of criteria, such as job placement and bar passage rates.
“These two categories are the true measure of a law school’s quality,” says Dean Charles H. Rose, III.
Other factors considered included faculty resources; the achievements of entering students; and opinions of law schools, lawyers and judges on overall program quality.
“It’s been a banner year for us,” says Rose. “It’s very gratifying to see entities like U.S. News & World Report recognize we are training ethical, competent and compassionate attorneys.”