Opening weekend for the Greater Lima Amphitheater is loaded with fun family-friendly events

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's the "first gem" in the new entertainment district in downtown Lima and everyone is invited to take part in its debut.
The final touches to the Greater Lima Amphitheater and Pangle Pavillion are being done for the grand opening during the first weekend of August. The lawn has been planted, the power has been turned on and the stage is waiting for the entertainers. Organizers say that Lima has waited a long time for things like this to happen. The venue will bring in great entertainment and events for years to come and the opening weekend has something for everyone.
"There's plenty to do free for the community to just come down, mill around eat, have a good time, and enjoy everyone's company and getting to know your neighbors. If it wouldn't be the support of all of our donors from the state, from the city, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and then all of our local donors, this would have never happened. So, it has been a team effort from everyone in Lima to come out and support something great for our community," stated Tracie Sanchez, Lima Rotary Club.
The celebration starts Wednesday, August 2nd with a private event for the donors. There will be concerts Thursday, Friday, and Saturday for the public with tickets available at panglepavilion.com. A free "art fair" will be held Friday, August 4th, and a family-friendly street fair with food trucks, face painting, and bouncy houses on Saturday, August 6th. Both start at noon. Sunday, August 6th activities are yet to be announced.