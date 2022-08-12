Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Jefferson Township - The Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on August 12, 2022 at approximately 1:41 p.m. in Mercer County, Ohio. The crash occurred on State Route 29 in the area of Milepost 17 in Jefferson Township.

Mr. Cloyd W. Bergman, age 61, of Fort Recovery, Ohio was operating a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck while traveling westbound on State Route 29 in the right lane.

