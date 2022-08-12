Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol:Jefferson Township - The Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on August 12, 2022 at approximately 1:41 p.m. in Mercer County, Ohio. The crash occurred on State Route 29 in the area of Milepost 17 in Jefferson Township.
Mr. Cloyd W. Bergman, age 61, of Fort Recovery, Ohio was operating a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck while traveling westbound on State Route 29 in the right lane.
Mr. Vance E. Shirkey, age 62, of Mason, Ohio was operating a 2012 Freightliner M2 crash attenuator truck while traveling westbound on State Route 29 in the right lane. Mr. Shirkey was operating the crash attenuator truck as part of a safety crew supporting road striping on State Route 29.
The preliminary investigation indicates the pickup truck driven by Mr. Bergman failed to merge into the left lane as indicated by directional arrow boards prior to the road striping operation and struck the rear of the crash attenuator truck driven by Mr. Shirkey.
Mr. Bergman was pronounced deceased at the crash scene. He was wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash. Mr. Shirkey was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries. It is unknown if he was wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash.
The Mercer County Sheriff's Office, Saint Marys Police Department, Celina Fire Department, Lehman Dzendzel Funeral Home, and Mercer County Emergency Response Volunteers also responded to the crash.
Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
