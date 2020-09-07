OSHP issued 2,200 tickets to people driving over 100 mph since April

This past spring, the Ohio Department of Transportation was reporting a drop in motorists on the road during the start of Ohio's “Stay at Home” order. With less traffic on the roads, some drivers hit the gas a little harder than they were legally supposed to.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says troopers have issued 2,200 tickets since April for people driving more than 100 mph. That is a 61% increase over the same time period a year ago. July was also Ohio’s worst month for fatal crashes since 2007. California, Iowa, and Utah are among several states reporting similar year-over-year increases for high-speed violations.

 

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.