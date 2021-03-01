Part of proposed state budget to go towards broadband expansion

Last month, Gov. Mike DeWine announced his proposed budget for 2022 and 2023. Part of that budget was the Investing in Ohio Initiative, which plans to put $1 billion back into Ohio's economy.
About $290 million have been set aside for expanding broadband access in a time where getting on the internet has become more crucial than ever.
"The bottom line is you can’t participate in the modern economy, education system, or healthcare system without access to high-speed internet," said Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted. "It’s essential to make sure that we have an inclusive recovery for people in urban and rural area in Ohio can participate, getting jobs, education and healthcare services that they need."
The plan involves making it more affordable for businesses to provide the internet for areas that are lacking access. Lt. Gov Husted also mentioned working with not-for-profits to also help with broadband expansion.
"We’ve been speaking to a group called PCs for People, where we end up using the infrastructure at your local high school, or someplace like that, where we build microwave towers for high-speed internet and then they work to be your local internet service provider," said Husted. "In many cases, we’ve done this in rural places in Ohio."
The lieutenant governor has also been working on a pilot project for rural schools in the state, by connecting those schools with mental health providers through telehealth services.