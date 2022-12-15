Pedestrian bridge for St. Marys school students officially opens

ST. MARYS, OH (WLIO) - After years of work, students in St. Marys no longer have to walk across a state route to get to and from school.

The City of St. Marys officially opened their new pedestrian bridge next to the high school and middle school today. Previously, students had to cross State Route 66 to get to school by foot. The bridge has been planned for many years and took around a year to complete construction. The bridge itself has lighting for the safety of pedestrians and is designed to protect motorists below.

