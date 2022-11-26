Pet food distribution helps dog and cat owners over the holidays

Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. Windy. High 55F. Winds SE shifting to SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Additional rainfall amounts between 0.50" and 0.75". Winds could gust as high as 40 mph..
Elida, OH (WLIO) - One local animal rescue organization is making sure that some people don’t have to make the choice between feeding themselves or their furry loved ones. All Starr Pet Rescue teamed up with the West Ohio Food Bank to give away cat and dog food to whoever needed it. The organization has been helping rescue animals for nearly four years now but decided about a year and half ago to do pet food distributions whenever they can get enough donations. Normally they have between 100 and 150 families that stop by around every three months to pick up a large bag of food for their pets.
“We are here to help out the community any way we can. Not only with lost and stray animal, but to give back to those who are in need especially during the holiday,” says Allison Centeno, Dir. All Starr Pet Rescue. “There are lots of families out here in need and we are happy do this for the pet families in the community.”