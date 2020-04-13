Police arrest two juveniles in connection to the shooting death of Danielle Jackson

Police have two suspects in custody for a murder in Lima earlier this year.
The Lima Police Department has announced that two juveniles were arrested in connection with the murder of Danielle Jackson. Their names have not been released because of their age. What we do know is Jackson was outside Pappy's Lounge on the early morning of January 20th. Police say Jackson was shot in the parking lot and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. A community vigil was held on his behalf a few days after the shooting.
The two suspects are being held at the Allen County Juvenile Detention Center.