Pool of mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Van Wert County

VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - West Nile Virus has been found in a pool of mosquitoes in Van Wert County.
The Van Wert General Health District was notified that a sample pool collected around Ohio City on August 11th was positive for the virus. As of last week, there have been 500 positive mosquito pools found in 31 counties in Ohio, positive cases of West Nile usually show up in Ohio counties in summer and fall. There have not been any reported human cases of West Nile in the state so far, last year there were seven. Mosquitoes carry West Nile after feeding on an infected bird.