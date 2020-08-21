On 8-7-2020 officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 200 block of N. Main St. Officers met with a male, Josh Trenkamp, and found that he had a warrant out of Allen County. Trenkamp was taken into custody, but later released due to the Allen County Jail not willing to take custody of him.
On 8-8-2020 an officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing a minor traffic offense. Officers made contact with the driver and occupants in the vehicle. After investigating the traffic stop officers found that a 15 year old female was driving the vehicle while another 15 year old female and an 18 year old male were passengers in the vehicle. Both females will be charged with a Curfew violation with one having received a citation for operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license and Improper Turn. The 18 year old male, Douglas Morris, of Lima, was issued a summons to appear in Lima Municipal Court for the charge of Underage Consumption of an Alcoholic Beverage.
On 8-8-2020 an officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing the driver commit a traffic offense. During the traffic stop it was found that the driver, Terry Deitz Jr. of Stryker, was operating the vehicle on a suspended driver’s license.
On 8-11-2020 a male came to the police department to report a possible theft incident. The male told officers that he had recently moved out of his apartment, but was still receiving mail there. He told officers that some of his mail was missing and believed that the landlord was taking it.
On 8-11-2020 officers spoke with a female who stated that her boyfriend had left the residence and did not return. The female stated that she was unable to make contact with him and felt that he may be having mental issues. Officers sent out an attempt to locate on the male and found that he was located and taken to the hospital for treatment the following day.
On 8-11-2020 officers took a report from a female who stated that her ex-husband was continually trying to contact her after she told him to stop. Officers made contact with the male and advised him to cease all contact with his ex-wife.
On 8-14-2020 officers were dispatched to a parking lot in the 200 block of W. 3rd St, for a disturbance. Officers arrived and met with two males and three females. After investigating the incident it was determined that one of the females, 27 year old Jordan Ladd, of Delphos, had assaulted her husband. Ladd was taken into custody and transported to the Van Wert County Jail. She will appear in Van Wert Municipal Court to face the charge of Domestic Violence.
On 8-14-2020 an officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing a male operating the vehicle on a suspended driver’s license. During the traffic, stop officers located drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, along with suspected methamphetamines. The driver, 48 year old Michael Dean Ball, of Delphos, was issued a citation for driving under suspension and a summons to appear in Lima Municipal Court for the drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamines.
On 8-15-2020 officers were dispatched to a business in the 200 block of N. Main St, for a Breaking and Entering complaint. Officers met with employees of the business and found that subjects had forcefully entered the business and stole multiple items. The incident is being investigated by the Detective Bureau.
On 8-15-2020 an officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing it being operated with an equipment and registration violation. During the traffic stop officers found that the driver, James Hayhurst II, of Van Wert, was operating the vehicle on multiple suspensions. He will appear in Van Wert Municipal Court to face the charge.
On 8-16-2020 officers were sent to the 600 block of Wayne St, to look for a dog that had broken out of a residence. Upon arrival officers located the dog, but were unable catch it. The Van Wert County Dog Wardens Office was notified for a follow-up.
On 8-16-2020 officers responded to a residence in the 900 block of S. Adams St, for a possible menacing complaint. Officers arrived and spoke with the complainant who stated that the neighbor had threatened to shoot her dog after it had accidentally gotten out of her yard.
On 8-16-2020 officers spoke with a female in the 500 block of S. Pierce St, in reference to damage done to her vehicle. The female told officers that the previous night she was driving on State St, when a group of males threw something under her car. The female stated that she drove home and found that the tires were flat.
On 8-17-2020 officers took a report from a female who reported a child neglect and inappropriate behavior incident. The female told officers that the children, whom she had custody of, spent time with their parents and, upon return to her home, informed her of the incidents that took place. This incident remains under investigation.
On 8-17-2020 a male reported that his vehicle had been damaged. The male told officers that his vehicle was parked in the 300 block of W. 5th St, and when he returned to his vehicle all four tires were flat. Officers observed all tires to have been punctured.
On 8-17-2020 officers were dispatched to the 400 block of N. Scott St, for a Criminal Damaging report. Upon arrival officers met with the complainant. He stated that his ex-girlfriend came to his residence and at some point the two began to argue. During the argument the female damaged multiple items inside the residence.
On 8-20-2020 a female came to the police department to report that her passport was missing. It was not known if the passport was stolen of lost. A report was made so that the passport could be replaced.
On 8-20-2020 officers were called to the Old Lincoln Inn multiple times for a female displaying unusual behavior. The female was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.
On 8-21-2020 an officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing the driver commit a traffic offense. During the traffic stop officers found that the driver, Ryan Lee Fraley, of Melrose, was operating the vehicle on a suspended driver’s license. Fraley was issued a citation and will appear in Lima Municipal Court to face the charge.
On 8-21-2020 a female called 911 requesting police assistance at an apartment on N. Jefferson St. Officers arrived and met with the female. She stated that she was at the apartment visiting two males when she became suspicious of their intentions. Officers escorted the female to the police department and arranged for someone to pick her up.