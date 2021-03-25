Procter & Gamble Lima plant recognized by World Economic Forum

A Lima plant has been recognized for their work in implementing technology into their practice.
The Procter & Gamble Lima plant recently received the Lighthouse Award from the World Economic Forum. The plant will also be inducted into the Global Lighthouse Network.
The Lighthouse award is given to manufacturing sites for applying Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies to achieve outstanding business results while decreasing their environmental footprint.
The P&G Lima Plant was one of two manufacturing sites in North America to receive the award.
According to Plant Manager John Shaver, the site shared their advanced robotics, automation, 3D printing, and digital manufacturing twin technology that they have used to drive business speed and productivity within the site.
The site also demonstrated to the forum their ability to work outside of the plant's walls and improve the total supply chain results using advanced analytics, simulation, and dynamic sourcing with partnerships with R&D and Planning.