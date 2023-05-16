The Honorable Transfer of Remains Brings Fallen Korean War Soldier Corporal Clark Worline of Dupont Home to West-Central Ohio

OTTAWA, OH (WLIO)- It was a symbol of patriotism, community, and family on Tuesday in Putnam County as the remains of a fallen Dupont Korean War solider missing for more than 70 years finally comes home.
In Ottawa, family members and community supporters lined the streets along the US Route 224 corridor to pay their respects and salute the return home for the Honorable Transfer of the Remains of Corporal Clark Worline. The transfer of Corporal Worline began at the Dayton International Airport and traveled northward through Findlay where the processional traveled westbound on US Route 224 through Ottawa and Kalida before ending at Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home in Fort Jennings. With numerous American flags flying and so many people lined up along the processional route, the family of Clark Worline is grateful for all the support as their loved one is now peacefully at home.
"We like to thank everybody for showing their support, showing the patriotism, and honoring the service that Clark paid for his country. I'm just glad that he's home. It's really... it's one of those things whereas the years go by, you kind of... you kind of forget things, and... to see the casket go into the funeral home was pretty amazing," says Tim Worline, Second Cousin of Corporal Clark Worline.
A visitation for Corporal Worline will be held at Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home on Thursday from 4 to 7 pm with the memorial service Friday at 12 pm at the funeral home. The burial will follow the memorial service at Fairview Cemetery in Dupont with full military honors.