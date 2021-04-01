Rent-a-Kid Program: join for summer job, or hire for yardwork

For over a decade now, teens in our area have participated in Lima 6th Ward Councilman Derry Glenn's "Rent-a-Kid" program.
Those age 14 and up can join. They will learn how to fill out job applications and save earnings, all while assisting Seniors with yard and housework. This year, Glenn says they received a grant for lawnmowers, and the kids will be trained on how to use them. He says this program has kept them busy when out of school, and has shown success in the past.
“The purpose of having program like this, is to give them some work ethic experience," says Glenn. "And that’s the biggest problem now. We want to show that they’re working. That’s what we want to do. Overall, we want to make sure that everyone will be able fill out an application to put in for jobs.”
If you or someone you know is interested in joining the program, would like to hire a member, or want to donate, call Derry Glenn at 419-905-9572.